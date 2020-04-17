Special WWE 205 Live presentation of “The Matches That Made Me: The Brian Kendrick”

The Brian Kendrick has been a defining force of the NXT Cruiserweight division, and tonight, the gifted high-flyer looks back on the matches that have defined his career.

Kendrick will give an in-depth look at the match that inspired him to pursue his dream of being a WWE Superstar, as well the most memorable match of his own career.

Get inside the mind of The Brian Kendrick and walk down memory lane with one of WWE 205 Live’s most dynamic personalities tonight at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network.