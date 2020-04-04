SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Triple Threat Ladder Match)

At WrestleMania, John Morrison will put the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line all by himself when he battles Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in a completely unpredictable Triple Threat Ladder Match.

After surviving five teams in the SmackDown Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match, a very confident Miz & Morrison were on top of the world, boasting that they had bested all their competition and openly mocking the blue brand’s tag teams. They were met with a curveball, however, when it was announced that The New Day would go head to head with The Usos for the right to challenge the outspoken titleholders at The Showcase of the Immortals.

In the subsequent high-stakes showdown, Miz & Morrison couldn’t help but insert themselves into the action. While the titleholders assumed that they had knocked both tandems out of the running, it was determined that Miz & Morrison would face both Jimmy & Jey Uso and Kingston & Big E in a Triple Threat Ladder Match at The Show of Shows.

Article continues below ...

However, that all changed on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania. As first announced on WWE’s The Bump just hours before The Showcase of The Immortals, The Miz had been injured during the all-out melee on the blue brand. It was therefore determined that the previously announced SmackDown Tag Team Title Match would be transformed into a singles Triple Threat Ladder Match with John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston representing their teams in what is sure to be an all-out, free-for-all.

It’s The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night! Don’t miss a historic two-night presentation of WrestleMania 36, streaming on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows, this Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Sign up now for a free trial to watch WrestleMania on WWE Network.

Get expert analysis on all things Showcase of the Immortals with the two-day WrestleMania Kickoff, Saturday and Sunday at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch – delivered by Papa Johns.