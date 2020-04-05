SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison def. Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat Ladder Match

John Morrison & The Miz keep using any and all methods to hold onto the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and things weren’t any different on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat Ladder Match to retain the championship.

Any strategy coming in was completely upended after what was originally a Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match was changed following Miz’s injury in the all-out melee between the duos on SmackDown.

The change didn’t stop the combatants from taking any risk possible in pursuit of the titles — all three willingly weaponized their bodies and ladders.

The Prince of Parkour delivered a spectacular twisting splash onto Uso, sandwiching him on a ladder balanced on the second rope in brutal fashion. Moments later, Uso appeared primed to unleash a creative attack of his own while walking the barricade, but Kingston hurled a massive ladder at him, stopping him in his tracks.

The three highfliers eagerly took opportunities to soar above the ring. Morrison connected with an unreal avalanche Spanish Fly to Kingston after tight-roping his way across the ring, only to be caught with a massive top-rope splash from Uso seconds later.

All three men eventually found themselves high above the ring together on two ladders, and the bout devolved into a frantic tug of war when they simultaneously pulled both titles down. Kingston and Uso teamed up for a double headbutt on Morrison that sent him flying off the ladder — only for The Guru of Greatness to take the championships down with him, retaining in the most fortuitous of fashions.