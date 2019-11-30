Seth Rollins to issue an apology on Raw

Seth Rollins held nothing back this past Monday, chastising every single Raw Superstar for their performance at Survivor Series. Now, he’s looking to extinguish all the bridges he potentially burned down.

After sending out a tweet, Rollins will look to make amends following his controversial comments that led to a main event clash with Kevin Owens, which saw AOP shockingly lay waste to Owens but give The Architect a pass.

What will Rollins say in his apology? Find out this Monday night at 8/7 C on Raw.