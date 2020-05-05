See Ric Flair, Edge, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ best matches tonight on FS1

The WWE Universe can relive some of Ric Flair, Edge, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ best matches tonight on FS1.

Four consecutive episodes of The best of WWE start at 7 p.m. ET with Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches. Afterward, catch Edge’s Best WrestleMania Matches, followed by Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches and Roman Reigns’ Best WrestleMania Matches.

Stay tuned at 11 p.m. ET to see Aleister Black join an all-new edition of WWE Backstage just five days before he competes in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank.

Don’t miss an epic slate of WWE action, tonight on FS1!