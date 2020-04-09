SBT and WWE Announce Free-To-Air Broadcast Agreement in Brazil

SBT will broadcast highlights of Monday Night Raw on free-to-air television in Brazil starting this week. Beginning Saturday, April 11, SBT will air a one-hour version of Raw every Saturday at 7pm in Portuguese.

The launch of WWE on SBT builds on WWE’s longstanding commitment to Brazil and Latin America. Throughout the company’s history in the region, WWE has continued to expand its presence with annual talent tours and marquee live events.

Monday Night Raw is the longest-running weekly episodic television show in U.S. primetime history.