Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage Match)

At WWE Super ShowDown, fierce rivals Roman Reigns and King Corbin will once again go to war, this time in a dangerous Steel Cage Match where no one will be able to interfere, and only one Superstar will emerge victorious.

The conflict between The Big Dog and WWE’s resident monarch has grown more and more brutal, from Corbin humiliating Reigns by handcuffing him to the ring post and covering him with dog food to a frenetic Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match to their Falls Count Anywhere Match at Royal Rumble and all the chaotic brawls in between.

One week after Reigns and The Usos evened a score with Corbin by pouring pounds of dog food on him in the wake of a Six-Man Tag Team Loser is Served Dog Food Match, King Corbin stated that the only reason he ever comes up short against Reigns is because The Big Dog always has his cousins bailing him out. In response, Reigns said that he would be happy to give Corbin a match with no outside interference and challenged his royal adversary to a Steel Cage Match in Riyadh.

Don’t miss when WWE Super ShowDown comes to International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 12 ET/8 AST, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!