Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to face Angel Garza on the NXT TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show

Before NXT TakeOver: WarGames gets rolling, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Angel Garza will be looking to make a big statement when the two competitors meet during the Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show.

The Pre-Show begins tonight at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT and will be available on the award-winning WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee will host the Pre-Show coverage.

Scott has showed unbelievable promise, and his determination was on full display in a recent victory over Bronson Reed on NXT. Garza is looking to bounce back after a controversial loss in his challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Lio Rush.

Who will set the tone with a victory as NXT takes center stage in Chicago? Tune in to the NXT TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show tonight at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT to find out!