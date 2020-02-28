Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn (3-on-1 Handicap Match)

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Braun Strowman will defend the Intercontinental Championship against the combined forces of Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn.

Since conquering Nakamura to lay claim to the workhorse title, Strowman has been a major disruption to both the former titleholder and his cohorts Cesaro and Zayn, to say the least. Most recently, the fierce champion joined forced with Elias to overcome The Artist & The Swiss Cyborg in a Symphony of Destruction Match — a contest that saw The Monster Among Men powerslam Shinsuke off the Commentators’ desk onto a grand piano and leading to his adversary receiving nine staples in the back of his head.

In the wake of that onslaught, a contract signing was set up for a one-on-one rematch between Strowman and Nakamura for WWE Elimination Chamber. But, when Zayn asked to further review the contract, Strowman remarked that he would end up fighting all three of his foes no matter what the contract said and he signed it. Seizing the moment, Zayn held Strowman to his word. As a result, a 3-on-1 Handicap Match for the title was made official. In the wake of the signing, the three Superstars ganged up on the titleholder and put him through the table. And the rest, as they say, is … hysteria.

Don’t miss all the carnage of WWE Elimination Chamber, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, March 8, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT!