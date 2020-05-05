Friday Night SmackDown: May 8, 2020

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will come face to face ahead of their Universal Championship Match, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville look to settle old scores and Jeff Hardy is ready to ignite his comeback on the final SmackDown before WWE Money In The Bank.

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to come face to face on SmackDown

Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt share a storied past and are on a brutal collision course at WWE Money In The Bank. What will happen when the two combatants come together just two nights before their title showdown?

Wyatt has been content with sending messages to his former family member from the comfort of his Firefly Fun House abode, but Strowman is tired of the puppet show. The Universal Champion invited the twisted Superstar to come find him and meet face to face this week on Friday Night SmackDown.

What message will Wyatt have in store for his former “Black Sheep” in person?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see if the tensions boil over Friday Night.

Jeff Hardy’s comeback continues on Friday Night SmackDown

There’s plenty to still be written in Jeff Hardy’s WWE story, and the next chapter begins this week on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Charismatic Enigma made his return to action earlier this year by defeating King Corbin on the blue brand in his first match of 2020. In recent weeks, Michael Cole has led the promotion of Hardy’s WWE journey and set the stage for the former WWE Champion to reestablish himself on the blue brand. Only one problem: No one cleared that plan with Sheamus, as The Celtic Warrior has voiced his frustrations and anger with the ongoing Hardy tributes.

What will be in store when the iconic highflyer makes his return, and will Sheamus be far behind?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see Hardy back in action.

Tamina to team up with Lacey Evans against Bayley & Sasha Banks

For Tamina & Lacey Evans, the saying “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” has never been more meaningful in a matchup against Bayley & Sasha Banks.

A SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity awaits Tamina, as she’ll face off with Bayley at WWE Money In The Bank, while The Sassy Southern Bell’s rivalry with The Boss hit a whole new level when Evans knocked Banks out of qualifying with a Woman’s Right.

Will Bayley & Banks continue to coexist as the blue brand’s role models, or can Tamina & Evans sew more dissent in their ranks?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see who comes out on top.

Bryan & Gulak await mystery partner to combat Corbin, Nakamura & Cesaro

Before Daniel Bryan and King Corbin risk it all in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, they’ll attempt to settle their recent dispute in grand fashion.

Bryan & Drew Gulak will look to a mystery partner to battle King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a massive battle. Corbin has asserted his reign over SmackDown in recent weeks with the help of The Artists Collective, repeatedly attacking the two skilled training partners.

Who will emerge in Bryan & Gulak’s corner to even the odds?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see how it all goes down.