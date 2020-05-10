Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

ORLANDO, Fla. – An angry Bobby Lashley is one of the most unstoppable forces in WWE — a lesson R-Truth learned firsthand at WWE Money in the Bank.

Initially set to face MVP, R-Truth instead found himself squaring off with Lashley, who stepped in after Truth failingly tried to educate MVP about “Ballin’” to MVP’s chagrin.

An inadvertent slap by Truth was more than enough to set off Lashley, who still appeared to be fuming after losing his opportunity to join the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match due to getting disqualified in a Gauntlet Match on Raw.

The former Intercontinental Champion seemed to take out his frustrations on Truth, who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lashley blasted him with a massive Spear to close out an impressive showing.