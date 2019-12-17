Alexa Bliss to appear on tonight’s WWE Backstage

Five Feet of Fury is coming to FS1.

The guest on tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage has been confirmed. Former Raw, SmackDown and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss will make her first appearance on the buzzy sports talk show, where she’ll be answering fan questions. To send Little Miss Bliss a question, simply tweet one with the hashtag #WWEBackstage.

Between the fan Q&A and her recent return from injury, it’s safe to say The Goddess will have plenty to discuss. Tune in to FS1 at 11 p.m. ET tonight to see what goes down.