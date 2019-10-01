Alexa Bliss, Big E, R-Truth and more celebrate WWE Premiere Week with all new reaction GIFs and Stickers on GIPHY

Need a little help in showing how excited you are for WWE Premiere Week? No worries! Some of your favorite WWE and NXT Superstars have your back!

An all-new reaction pack of GIFs and Stickers is live on WWE’s award-winning GIPHY channel, just in time for the season premiere of Raw and NXT’s live two-hour spectacular on USA and the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. You can use them to react to all of the action on Twitter and Facebook, and stick them on your Instagram Stories, Snapchat posts and TikTok videos, too!

Check ’em out: Alexa Bliss | Big E | R-Truth

You can check out a sampling of what’s available below, then head over to social media, click the GIF button and search for any of the following to find the GIF or Sticker that matches your mood:

“@wwe premiere week”

“@wwe”, then type the name of any of the following Superstars:

-Alexa Bliss

-Big E

-R-Truth

-Drake Maverick

-Street Profits

-Matt Riddle

More GIFs: Drake Maverick | Street Profits | Matt Riddle

