Vandersloot, DeShields help Sky beat Fever 115-106 in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting and Courtney Vandersloot had 24 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists to help the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 115-106 in double overtime Saturday.

Cheyenne Parker added 20 points, and Kahleah Cooper and Allie Quigley scored 12 apiece for the Sky (13-20).

Chicago scored the first nine points during a 13-2 run to open the second overtime and the Fever trailed by at least nine the rest of the way. Vandersloot hit Stefanie Dolson for a jumper, stole a pass near midcourt and drove for a layup and then, after another Indiana turnover, found Quigley for a 3-pointer that made it 106-99 with four minutes to play.

Candice Dupree scored a season-high 30 points, and Natalie Achonwa had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Fever (5-28). Dupree moved past Lauren Jackson into eighth on the WNBA’s career scoring list with 6,037 points and Achonwa tied Indiana’s franchise record with six blocked shots.

Vandersloot hit two free throws to make it 91-all with 1.5 seconds left in regulation and Achonwa made a layup with 11.8 seconds left in overtime to force a second OT.

The teams will play Sunday in Chicago in the season finale for both.