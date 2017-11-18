Ortiz, Llanusa help No. 21 Oklahoma win hold off SMU 87-75 (Nov 17, 2017)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Gabbi Ortiz scored 20 points, freshman Ana Llanusa hit two key 3-pointers down the stretch and No. 21 Oklahoma held on to defeat SMU 87-75 on Friday night.

Maddi Manning had a critical 3-point play and 18 points, Vionise Pierre-Louis added 14 points and Llanusa had 12 points on 4-of-6 3-point shooting for the Sooners.

Oklahoma (2-1) had a 16-point lead at the half but SMU (1-2) closed within three points with a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter before the Sooners, who dropped a 111-108 heartbreaker to DePaul on Monday, recovered.

The Mustangs made it a four-point game on two free throws by Dai’ja Thomas with 3:45 to play. Llanusa quickly responded with a 3-pointer on a Manning assist before Manning turned a turnover into a 3-point play for a 76-66 lead at the 3:05 mark. Llanusa hit her final 3 with just under a minute to play to restore the 10-point lead.

McKenzie Adams had 14 of her 25 points in the second half for the Mustangs. Kiara Perry and Ariana Whitfield had 13 points each and Johnasia Cash 10, all in the second half.

Oklahoma tied the school record with 19 3-point attempt in the first half, making nine, one shy of the record for a half. That helped build a 45-29 lead.