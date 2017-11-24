No. 11 West Virginia women beat Drexel to cap Paradise Jam (Nov 24, 2017)
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) Teana Muldrow scored 25 points, Kristina King had 10 points and nine rebounds, and No. 11 West Virginia beat Drexel 75-42 on Friday to conclude the relocated Paradise Jam.
Muldrow was 10 of 16 from the floor as the Mountaineers shot 56 percent overall, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. She reached 19 points early in the third as WVU led 44-25.
Chania Ray added 11 points for West Virginia (5-0) and Katrina Pardee chipped it 10. Ashley Jones had six of the Mountaineers’ 20 assists.
Ray made all three of her 3-pointers in the first half and the Mountaineers had an 18-point lead by halftime. King capped the third quarter with a 3-point play and it was a 33-point advantage early in the fourth.
Kelsi Lidge led Drexel (2-3) with four 3-pointers and 16 points. The Dragons were held to 30-percent shooting and turned it over 24 times.