Sun, hoping to stay unbeaten, visit Mystics

WASHINGTON — The Connecticut Sun will look to remain the WNBA’s only undefeated team when they travel to Washington Sunday to meet the Mystics.

The first-place Sun (4-0) cruised past the Chicago Sky 110-72 on Friday night as Jonquel Jones and Alex Bentley scored 20 points apiece.

Chiney Ogwumike added 17 points, Courtney Williams scored 15 and Eastern Conference Player of the Week Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and 13 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

“I think we’re just playing together, playing hard, focusing on the game plan, and executing it,” Bentley said. “(We have to) just keep working hard, keep learning (from) each other, keep focusing on the game plan. Defensively, we’re locked in, so if we continue to stay locked in, we’ll be fine.”

Connecticut leads the WNBA in scoring average (99.8 points per game) and assists (24.5), and is second in 3-point percentage (40.5), offensive rebounds per game (10.5) and steals per game (10).

The Sun outrebounded the Sky 49-24 and forced 23 turnovers Friday.

“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but we had a lot of points off of their turnovers and we got on the boards when we weren’t making shots and got second chance points,” Sun coach Curt Miller told WNBA.com. “So, almost 60 points tonight either came on second chance or off of their turnovers.”

With their Sunday home game sandwiched between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Mystics (5-2) hope to pick up some of the championship vibe permeating the D.C. area and bounce back from a 1-2 western road trip.

The short-handed Mystics opened the journey with a loss in Seattle, bounced back against Phoenix, but were on the losing end of the Las Vegas Aces’ first win of the season Friday night as rookie Aja Wilson scored 26 points to lead the Aces to an 85-73 victory.

Washington trailed by nine at intermission and managed to pull within four with eight minutes left to play on Myisha Hines-Allen’s layup but couldn’t climb all the way back.

Monique Currie led the Mystics with 24 points (on 6-of-11 shooting) and eight rebounds. Tianna Hawkins chipped in 11 points and Ariel Atkins scored 10.

The Mystics shot only 3-for-16 beyond the arc and were outrebounded 38-29.

Elena Delle Donne, Washington’s leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, missed her third straight contest with an undisclosed illness and backup point guard Natasha Cloud (kidney stones) was absent as well.