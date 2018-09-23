- Welcome to Brewers Final Pitch. Alongside Jerry Augustine, I'm Dario Melendez. Well, Jerry, it took until the final trip to Pittsburgh to win a series at PNC Park. But the Brewers did it in really impressive fashion, winning their series finale and season finale against the Buccos 13-6.

- Yeah, they took advantage of nine walks, two hit-by-pitch. But it really started early in the ballgame. First inning, scoring run. Coming back in the next two innings and scoring runs, going up 7-0. And one thing we talked about this ball club early in the game is to apply pressure. They did that today, ended up with a big win.

- Let's take a look at your box score from the series finale. As you heard Augie just mention, a big key to this game was applying pressure by the offense on the Pirates pitchers. They did just that, collecting 12 hits, 13 runs, just the third time this season they've scored 13 runs in a game, second highest total.

And you saw the 12 hits, as I mentioned. Craig Counsell saying after the game that the biggest hit in this game came from Orlando Arcia in the second inning, his only hit. But it was a lead-off double to start a big 5-run inning.

- I thought the second inning was really about Arcia's lead-off double as much as anything. You know, we'd put pressure on in the first inning, and then Arcia leads off that inning with a double, and you know, I think it makes the pitcher-- it just puts him on his heels. You know, like, I'm struggling today. So he walked Wade, and then I felt like he was really on after that.

DARIO MELENDEZ: So now the Brewers head to St. Louis for their final road series of the season. It is a huge one, taking on the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that's currently just two games back of them for that top NL Wild Card spot. When you look at the probables for this series, Augie, your initial reaction.

JERRY AUGUSTINE: I look at the St. Louis starting staff. This is a young starting staff that we are going to see in this three games that really have made the Cardinals what they are, bouncing back in the second half of the season.

But it all starts with Chase Anderson. He needs to go out, command the strike zone. He usually has problems early in the ballgame being able to command the fastball, get ahead of hitters, and then be able to use his break [INAUDIBLE] change-up are going to be very important. And it's all about what Craig Counsell says, they got to continue collecting wins.

- Well, Chase Anderson will have the first opportunity to get the Brewers a win in that series. If he does, it will be his 10th win of the year. This has been Brewers Final Pitch.