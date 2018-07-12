WATCH: Aguilar keeps raking with new All-Star status
Jesus Aguilar tallied three hits and three RBI in the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-4 extra-inning loss to Miami.
ANNOUNCER: --balls and two strikes. And Aguilar pulls one down the left field line, that is a fair ball. It'll go to the wall! Thames will score. Aguilar on his way to second. It is an RBI double, and the Brewers strike first once again.
And Jesus, a shot down the line. In to score is Thames. Yelich, off to the races. He's around third. He'll score. It's a two-RBI double for Jesus Aguilar, All-Star Jesus Aguilar, ties it at 4.
