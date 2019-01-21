Wisconsin ties Notre Dame 2-2 in Chicago, Irish get extra point

No. 12 Notre Dame’s Michael Graham scored twice in regulation and Spencer Stastney scored in a 3-on-3 overtime session, as Wisconsin skated to a 2-2 tie with the Irish at the United Center in Chicago.

Stastney’s goal at 2:57 of the second overtime earned Notre Dame an extra point in the Big Ten standings.

The extra point pulled Notre Dame even with Michigan State for third in the Big Ten with 19 points, while the Badgers (8-10-4 overall, 4-4-4-1 Big Ten) remain in last place with 17 points, tied with Penn State.

Dominick Mersch and Roman Ahcan scored for the Badgers, who dropped Friday’s series opener 6-4 and are winless in five straight.

Mersch opened the scoring at 6:25 of the first period, but Graham tied things up with a power-play goal at 18:29 of the first.

Ahcan scored with just one second remaining in the second period to restore Wisconsin’s lead, but Graham netted the equalizer again at 10:35 of the second.

Notre Dame went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Badgers went 0-for-4 despite managing eight shots on goal.

Wisconsin outshot Notre Dame 35-28 overall.