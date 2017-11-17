WIAA D-3: Rice Lake wins first state championship since 1979

Billy Brown and Brandon Sutton combined for 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and the Rice Lake Warriors clinched their first state title since 1979 with a 25-3 victory over New Berlin Eisenhower in the Division 3 championship game.

Rice Lake opened the game with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended in Brown’s first touchdown and set the tone for the afternoon.

New Berlin Eisenhower put up its only points of the game on a 33-yard field goal by Bryce Miller before halftime.

But Rice Lake wouldn’t let New Berlin creep back into the game, scoring two third-quarter touchdowns to put the Lions away.

The Warriors outgained New Berlin Eisenhower 396-144 and had their way with the Lions defense, converting on 11 of 14 attempts on third down.

Rice Lake had lost its last four appearances in the state title game in 1980, 1982, 2004 and 2014.