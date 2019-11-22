Wisconsin Badgers predictions: Game 11 vs. Purdue

It’s the final home game for Wisconsin this weekend as the Badgers take on Purdue.

It’s also (likely) the final home game for running back Jonathan Taylor.

In addition, it’s the final edition of Badgers predictions for the 2019 regular season (Thanksgiving makes it too hard to do next week but feel free to check my Twitter feed on Friday and post your pick for the Minnesota game). But don’t worry, we’ll be back for the bowl game (and Big Ten title game, if Wisconsin makes it).

Anyway, back to Wisconsin-Purdue.

The Badgers are a large favorite over the Boilermakers. As a result, you can probably expect how this week’s predictions trend (basically check the score and see if people think UW will cover).

Enjoy the game. Enjoy watching Taylor at home one last time (as well as the small outgoing senior class). And enjoy Thanksgiving.

Here’s this week’s predictions from around the web and Twitter:

The Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo: Wisconsin 42, Purdue 14.

Bill Bender of The Sporting News: Wisconsin 42, Purdue 24. “Purdue has found a rhythm with back-to-back victories, but the Badgers will be fired up for what probably will be Jonathan Taylor’s final home game. Can the Boilermakers score 20 or more points? If they can, then they will cover.”

Pete Fiutak of Collegefootballnews.com: Wisconsin 37, Purdue 13. “Purdue has been competitive over the last two years, and these two have played some classics in the not-too-distant past, but the Badgers need to win to set up a showdown with Minnesota for the Big Ten West title next week. It’ll have problems with the Boilermaker passing attack early on, but the formula will kick in. In the final home game of the year. Wisconsin will go out doing what it does best and pound away for another 300-yard rushing day.”

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report: Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17. “Leading go-ahead drives against Nebraska and Northwestern is one thing. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell is now preparing for the greatest test of his young career: a trip to play the nation’s eighth-best defense in one of the Big Ten’s toughest environments. Other than that, no pressure, right? Wisconsin wins big.”

Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register: Wisconsin 42, Purdue 14. “The only stat you probably need to know: Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor has averaged 270 yards rushing in his two meetings with Purdue, and this is probably his final game at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers have 37 sacks this season, tied for fifth nationally, and that poses an additional problem for the banged-up Boilermakers and walk-on quarterback Aidan O’Connell.”

Josh Slagter of MLive.com: Wisconsin 34, Purdue 14. “The Boilermakers have a two-game win streak and some desperation, needing wins in their final two games to become bowl eligible. That won’t be enough against the Badgers, though, who have found their stride again. Jonathan Taylor has back-to-back 200-yard games and averaged over 8 yards per carry against Nebraska and Iowa. Aidan O’Connell has stepped in admirably for Purdue at QB, but playing well in Madison is a tough ask.”

Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Leader: Wisconsin 42, Purdue 21. “Kudos to Purdue coach Jeff Brohm for his tireless, in-depth updates on the health of star receiver Rondale Moore, who has been out for more than a month and may not be back for Saturday’s game. No Moore, no chance at upsetting Wisconsin. The Boilermakers just don’t have the defense, and with Minnesota’s loss to Iowa, Wisconsin knows it controls its destiny to win the Big Ten West.”

Joe Vozzelli of the Champaign News-Gazette: Wisconsin 38, Purdue 20.

Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press: Wisconsin 37, Purdue 10. “Coach Jeff Brohm has worked wonders with his patchwork Purdue squad, but he’ll need some kind of sorcery to stop Wisconsin.”

Kevin McGuire of Athlon Sports: Wisconsin 34, Purdue 13. “Playing at home with so much at stake against a team continuing to struggle through this season without its best players, Wisconsin is clearly a heavy favorite here. The Badgers won’t have to change the way they play, because their ground game should be more than capable of paving the way to a comfortable win. Jonathan Taylor gets his yards early as the Badgers take control of the game before halftime, and that could lead to an early rest for the workhorse running back as he and Wisconsin begin to get ready for a division-clinching game next week at Minnesota.”

James Kratch of NJ.com: Doesn’t offer a score, but picks Wisconsin to win (and cover).

The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel: Wisconsin 32, Purdue 13

Al Arend of the Herald-Palladium: Wisconsin 42, Purdue 17.

Bill Connelly of ESPN: His S&P+ projection has it Wisconsin 39, Purdue 16.

SportsLine Projection Model: Wisconsin 36, Purdue 16.

All three Athlon Sports analysts are picking Wisconsin to win.

All nine analysts for the Dallas Morning News have Wisconsin winning and six of those think the Badgers will cover a 23-point spread.

All six analysts at USAToday.com pick Wisconsin to win.

All seven CBSSports.com analysts think Wisconsin will win with four of seven having the Badgers covering a 22 1/2-point spread.