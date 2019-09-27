Wisconsin Badgers-Northwestern Wildcats pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the 101st meeting between Wisconsin and Northwestern. The Badgers lead the series 59-36-5, including 27-15-2 at Camp Randall Stadium.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 33-6 when scoring first (3-0 in 2019), 12-6 when the opponent scores first, 29-3 when leading after the first quarter (3-0 in 2019), 8-5 when trailing after the first quarter, 38-2 when leading at halftime (3-0 in 2019), 4-9 when trailing at halftime, 40-2 when leading after the third quarter (3-0 in 2019) and 5-9 when trailing after the third quarter.

— The Badgers have 37 100-yard rushers vs. Northwestern. Last: Corey Clement (106) in 2016. Last at home: Melvin Gordon (172) & James White (101) in 2013. Most: Michael Bennett (293) in 2000. Most in a win: PJ Hill (249) in 2006.

— Wisconsin has 13 200-yard passers vs. Northwestern. Last: Joel Stave (229) in 2015. Last in win: Stave (241) in 2013. Most: Tony Lowery (355) in 1990. Most at home: Mike Kalasmiki (265) in 1979.

— The Badgers have 10 100-yard receivers vs. Northwestern. Last: Travis Beckum (107) in 2008 (also at home and a win). Most: Tim Ware (193) in 1990. Most in win: Tony Simmons (158) in 1997.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 1 carry to pass Brent Moss for 7th place and 25 to pass Billy Marek for 5th place on UW’s all-time rushing attempts list.

— Taylor needs 66 yards to pass Anthony Davis for 4th place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 26th time he’s reached that mark, tying Montee Ball for second-most career 100-yard games in UW history. Ron Dayne is first with 33.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to tie and to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 81 yards to become the 31st player in Badgers history with 1,000 career receiving yards.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 4 yards to pass Darrin Charles for 23rd place, 12 to pass Lance Kendricks for 22nd place, 88 to pass Michael Jones for 21st place and 103 to pass Tom McCauley on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.