Davis finally becoming integral part of Badgers passing attack

Danny Davis was expected to be part of a high-powered Wisconsin offense this season. Neither of those things have gone as planned.

Davis was suspended the first two games of the season and after catching four passes for 40 yards in his debut in a loss to BYU, he corralled just five receptions over the next three games.

Wisconsin’s passing offense has sagged as well, with just two games of over 200 yards through the air this season (the Badgers had six in 2017, including the final two games).

While the Badgers likely will remain a running team behind Jonathan Taylor no matter who is at quarterback, at least Davis is starting to become a bigger part of the passing offense.

He had four catches against Illinois for 48 yards, five for 55 at Northwestern and this past Saturday nabbed a career-high six catches for 60 yards — his third-highest receiving yards in a game — with a touchdown.

Quite simply, Davis is being targeted more often and he appears to have a connection with Jack Coan.

While he was targeted seven times against BYU, since that game Alex Hornibrook threw his way just three times against Iowa, four vs. Michigan and five against Nebraska. Davis was, however, targeted four times in the first half against Rutgers before Hornibrook, who had 16 pass attempts, had to leave due to an injury.

In the second half, Davis was targeted three times by Jack Coan — all catches. Coan only threw seven passes.

Against Northwestern, Coan targeted Davis nine times. Of Coan’s 38 targets thus far, 11 have been to Davis.

If Coan gets the call against Penn State (or at any other time this season), expect Davis to be heavily involved when the quarterback drops back to pass.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the first nine games. Four “true” freshmen have surpassed four games and thus can’t be redshirted; three have played in four games:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN



Travian Blaylock, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: FR

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Season totals: No tackles, 1 FR

Donte Burton, CB

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo)

John Chenal, FB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Aron Cruickshank, WR

Western Kentucky: 1 kick return, 30 yards

New Mexico: 1 rush, 11 yards; 2 kick returns, 32 yards

BYU: 4 kick returns, 84 yards

Iowa: 2 kick returns, 22 yards

Nebraska: 1 rush, 1 yard; 3 kick returns, 90 yards

Michigan: 3 kick returns, 47 yards

Illinois: 1 rush, 23 yards, TD; 1 kick return, 14 yards

Northwestern: 3 kick returns, 43 yards

Rutgers: 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 17 yards

Season totals: 4 rushes, 38 yards, TD; 20 kick returns, 399 yards (19.9 avg.)

Isaac Guerendo, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Season totals: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Reggie Pearson, S

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Did not play

Season totals: 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Cormac Sampson, TE

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Sanborn, ILB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (2 solo), FF

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 tackles (4 solo), FF

Brady Schipper, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Alexander Smith, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Bryson Williams, NT

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: QBH

Rutgers: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 5 tackles (3 solo), QBH

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 2 tackles (2 solo)

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), PBU

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Northwestern: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo)

Rutgers: Started, 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Season totals: 12 tackles (8 solo), 3 PBU

Have not played

A.J. Abbott, WR; Nate Carter, QB; Boyd Dietzen, DE; Jack Eschenbach, TE; Jaylan Franklin, OLB; Michael Furtney, OL; C.J. Goetz, DE; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Andrew Lyons, OL; Isaiah Mullens, DE; Conor Schlichting, P; Marty Strey, OLB; Jack Torchio, S; Nakia Watson, RB; Chase Wolf, QB

Out for season

Mason Platter, OLB

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Tyler Beach, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Logan Bruss, OL/TE

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jake Ferguson, TE

Western Kentucky: 4 catches, 43 yards

New Mexico: 1 catch, 4 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 61 yards

Iowa: 4 catches, 58 yards, TD

Nebraska: 4 catches, 47 yards, TD

Michigan: 2 catches, 46 yards

Illinois: Started, 3 catches, 62 yards, TD

Northwestern: 2 catches, 7 yards

Rutgers: 2 catches, 33 yards

Season totals: 25 catches, 361 yards, 3 TD

Cade Green, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Izayah Green-May, OLB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: 1 tackle

Season totals: 1 tackle

Deron Harrell, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles, (2 solo)

Illinois: Started, PBU

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Season totals: 8 tackles (5 solo), PBU

Matt Hennigsen, DE

Western Kentucky: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), TFL

BYU: 2 tackles, QBH

Iowa: 2 tackles

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 6 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, QBH

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles

Rutgers: 3 tackles, QBH

Season totals: 17 tackles (4 solo), sack, 2 TFL, 3 QBH

Faion Hicks, CB

Western Kentucky: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), INT

New Mexico: Started, 1 tackle, PBU

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), TFL

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Rutgers: Started, PBU

Season totals: 18 tackles (12 solo), 3 PBU, INT, TFL

Kayden Lyles, DL

Western Kentucky: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), FR

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle

Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: 1 tackle

Season totals: 7 tackles (4 solo), FR

Scott Nelson, S

Western Kentucky: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU

New Mexico: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), INT

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (1 solo) 1.5 TFL, PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Nebraska: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), FF, PBU

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Season totals: 25 tackles (12 solo), 5 PBU, 1.5 TFL, INT, FF

Josh Seltzner, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Vanden Boom, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

Aaron Vopal, DE

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, FB; Alex Fenton, OL; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Tyler Mais, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Coy Wanner, TE

Out for season

Blake Smithback, OL

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Adam Bay, LS

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Started, 20-for-31 passing, 158 yards, TD

Rutgers: 5-for-7 passing, 92 yards, TD

Season totals: 25-for-38 passing, 250 yards, 2 TD

Madison Cone, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 tackle (solo), INT, PBU

BYU: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: 5 tackles (5 solo)

Michigan: 1 tackle

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), INT

Rutgers: 4 tackles, .5 TFL

Season totals: 17 tackles (12 solo), .5 TFL, PBU, 2 INT

Danny Davis III, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play (suspended)

New Mexico: Did not play (suspended)

BYU: 4 catches, 40 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD

Nebraska: 3 catches, 38 yards

Michigan: 1 catch, 12 yards

Illinois: 4 catches, 48 yards

Northwestern: Started, 5 catches, 55 yards

Rutgers: Started, 6 catches, 60 yards, TD; 1 kick return, -2 yards

Season totals: 24 catches, 265 yards, 2 TD; 1 kick return, -2 yards

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Western Kentucky: Started, 18 rush, 145 yards, 2 TD

New Mexico: Started, 33 rush, 253 yards, 3 TD

BYU: Started, 26 rush, 117 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Iowa: Started, 25 rush, 113 yards; 2 catches, 6 yards

Nebraska: Started, 24 rush, 221 yards, 3 TD

Michigan: Started, 17 rush, 101 yards, 0 TD

Illinois: Started, 27 rush, 159 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Northwestern: Started, 11 rush, 46 yards

Rutgers: Started, 27 rush, 208 yards, 3 TD; 1 catch, 30 yards

Season totals: 208 rush, 1,363 yards, 11 TD; 7 catches, 52 yards

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns