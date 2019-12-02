Caufield, Badgers come up short against Michigan 3-1
FOX Sports Wisconsin
Michigan scored in the opening minutes and never looked back, holding on for a 3-1 win over Wisconsin on Sunday evening.
More Badgers coverage
- Day: Ohio State expects tougher test from Badgers in conference championship
- Caufield, Badgers come up short against Michigan 3-1
- Photos of the Week: 11/24/19 – 11/30/19
- Badgers ranked 10th in AP Top 25 poll after claiming Paul Bunyan’s Axe
- Upon Further Review: Badgers headed to Indy after inspired win over rival Minnesota
The Wolverines got on the board with an Eric Ciccolini goal two minutes into the first period. Luke Morgan tallied a shorthanded goal in the second frame to make it 2-0.
Wisconsin would respond with a third-period goal by Cole Caufield on the power play, but Michigan slammed the door with an empty-netter with under one minute to play.
The Badgers went 1 of 3 on the power play. Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Lebedeff stopped 40 shots — including 15 in both the first and third periods — but it wasn’t enough.
Wisconsin will visit Michigan State for a two-game set next weekend.