Caufield, Badgers come up short against Michigan 3-1

Michigan scored in the opening minutes and never looked back, holding on for a 3-1 win over Wisconsin on Sunday evening.

The Wolverines got on the board with an Eric Ciccolini goal two minutes into the first period. Luke Morgan tallied a shorthanded goal in the second frame to make it 2-0.

Wisconsin would respond with a third-period goal by Cole Caufield on the power play, but Michigan slammed the door with an empty-netter with under one minute to play.

The Badgers went 1 of 3 on the power play. Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Lebedeff stopped 40 shots — including 15 in both the first and third periods — but it wasn’t enough.

Wisconsin will visit Michigan State for a two-game set next weekend.