StaTuesday: Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun’s 6-hit game, by the numbers

A long night for everyone else turned into a career game for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun.

With his team trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the 18th on Saturday — the 18th inning, the longest game in Miller Park history – Braun dug in and slashed a two-run single to right field, bringing in Eric Thames for the tie and Yasmani Grandal for the win.

A wild celebration ensued at Miller Park.

It was Braun’s sixth hit of the night, and third in extra innings.

The Brewers veteran went 6-for-8 at the plate against the New York Mets, striking out in the second, then rattling off three straight singles before logging another out in the 12th.

Braun’s teammates had five hits combined in 54 at-bats.

He added back-to-back doubles in the 14th and 17th innings, before driving in the winning runs.

It was just the 29th six-hit game in the majors since 2000, and the sixth overall in the Brewers’ history.

PLAYER DATE RESULT PA H R 2B 3B HR RBI Ryan Braun May 4, 2019 W, 4-3 8 6 — 2 — — 2 Christian Yelich Aug. 29, 2018 W, 13-12 6 6 2 1 1 1 3 Jean Segura May 28, 2013 L, 6-5 7 6 2 — — — 1 Kevin Reimer Aug. 24, 1993 W, 7-6 7 6 4 2 — — — John Briggs Aug. 4, 1973 W, 9-4 6 6 2 2 — — —

Braun joins teammate Christian Yelich, who hit for the cycle on Aug. 29 last season in the midst of his MVP run.

Another former teammate, then-Brewers infielder Jean Segura, did it during a 14-inning loss to the Minnesota Twins back in 2013.

Segura’s was the Brewers’ first six-hit game in nearly 20 years.

Kevin Reimer did it in six at-bats during a 7-6 win over Oakland in 1993, while John Briggs had one during a 9-4 win over Cleveland in 1973.

Braun is one of just five players to log six hits in one game at age-35 or older, joining Chase Utley, Omar Vizquel, Cal Ripkin Jr. and Ty Cobb.

Braun did all of them one better: He’s one of just eight players since 1920 to rack up six hits and a walkoff in one game.