Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The trade deadline dust might take a little longer to settle in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers bolstered the rosters with last-minute moves Tuesday.

Both teams figure to be fully stocked and ready to go Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium that continues to look like a potential playoff matchup.

New Dodgers infielder Brian Dozier arrived during Tuesday’s game, while new Brewers infielder Jonathan Schoop is expected to be on the roster for Wednesday’s contest. The expectation is that new Dodgers relief pitcher John Axford also will arrive in time for Wednesday’s game.

The pitching matchup will offer more familiarity as the Brewers will go with right-hander Chase Anderson (7-7, 3.69 ERA) against Dodgers veteran Rich Hill (4-4, 3.82).

Anderson has not given up more than two earned runs in any of his last seven outings, but only has two victories in that stretch. He earned the victory his last time out Friday at San Francisco when he gave up one run over six innings.

Anderson is 1-4 in 10 career starts against the Dodgers, posting a 5.36 ERA. He faced the Dodgers recently, giving up six hits and two runs in four innings in Milwaukee’s 4-2 victory on July 21.

He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA in six career starts at Dodger Stadium.

Hill is also coming off a solid outing, delivering seven scoreless innings in a Dodgers victory at Atlanta on Friday. Hill returned from a blister issue on the middle finger of his left hand to have a dominating July.

In four July starts, Hill was 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA. He has given up more than two earned runs once in his last five starts and has given up one run over his last 13 innings (two starts).

Hill is 3-1 lifetime against the Brewers in eight appearances (seven starts) with a 3.60 ERA. He gave up one run over six innings in a start in a Dodgers victory at Milwaukee on July 20.

While the Dodgers added two pieces to the roster Tuesday, they still might have added the biggest trade piece in baseball when they landed Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles earlier in July.

Machado had two walks and a home run in his home debut Monday, but walked once and went 0-for-3 on Tuesday.

Manager Dave Roberts said his new star finally seems to be settling in after a whirlwind start to his Dodgers tenure, which began with the club on a three-city road trip to open the second half.

“He’s been swinging through some fastballs, but … I just like the at-bat quality for him, getting behind in some counts still taking walks, stressing the pitcher,” Roberts said. “Every time he gets in there, there is a purpose behind it.”

The arrival of Schoop will make it an extremely crowded infield for the Brewers. Milwaukee also added third baseman Mike Moustakas to the mix last week.

“I think, when we get into this a little bit, I think it’ll all work out and it’ll feel like this is our team and there’s a place and a role and a spot we expect everyone to do,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I think we can put them into places to succeed. Any time you change your roster over, and we’ve had some significant changes here in the last week, I think there’s going to be a little bit of a transition time where you figure out the best (options).”