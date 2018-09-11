Aaron Rodgers spread the ball around during the Green Bay Packers‘ comeback win over the Chicago Bears, but new tight end Jimmy Graham wasn’t among the beneficiaries.

Graham was on the field for 59 of the Packers’ 60 offensive snaps, tied with No. 1 receiver Davante Adams — only the offensive line was out there for all 60 — but finished with just two receptions for eight yards on four targets.

Randall Cobb led the team with 10 targets, followed by Adams and Geronimo Allison with eight.

Running back Ty Montgomery had three, while fellow tight end Lance Kendricks was targeted just once, a 13-yard reception in the third quarter.

This shouldn’t necessarily be cause for concern, however. Graham averaged 5.9 targets per game in 16 games with the Seattle Seahawks last season, seventh amongst tight ends.

He still managed 10 touchdowns and five games of 50-plus receiving yards.

At the very least, it looks like Graham won’t have to worry about fellow newcomer Marcedes Lewis soaking up many looks in the passing game. Lewis was on the field for just seven snaps on offense.

Other notes:

— If Rodgers does play next week, Packers fans will have gone through the full grieving process over just a few plays. Backup DeShone Kizer played just 14 snaps against the Bears.

— For all that talk of Cobb’s demise over the summer, he was among the Packers’ most active receivers in Week 1. He led the team in targets, and was on the field for 87 percent of the offense’s snaps, second only to Adams.

— The Packers top-three receivers were on the field a lot. Allison was on the field for 70 percent of the Packers’ snaps on offense after appearing on just 32.8 percent of the Packers’ snaps a season ago.

— Neither running back did much to set themselves apart in Week 1. Jamaal Williams was on the field for 37 snaps, rushing 15 for 47 carries, while Ty Montgomery logged 23 snaps, finishing with two carries for seven yards and two catches for 21 yards.

— Five players were on the field for all 70 defensive snaps: safeties Kentrell Brice and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, cornerbacks Kevin King and Tramon Williams and linebacker Blake Martinez.

— Green Bay’s rookie cornerbacks saw significant playing time. First-round pick Jaire Alexander had 49 snaps and Josh Jackson 46.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (60) % McCray 60 100% Taylor 60 100% Bakhtiari 60 100% Bulaga 60 100% Linsley 60 100% Adams 59 98% Graham 59 98% Cobb 52 87% Rodgers 46 77% Allison 42 70% Williams 37 62% Montgomery 23 38% Kendricks 19 32% Kizer 14 23% Lewis 7 12% Valdes-Scantling 2 3%

DEFENSE