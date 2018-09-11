The Green Bay Packers claimed Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deante Burton off waivers Monday and placed wide receiver and kick returner Trevor Davis on injured reserve.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Davis has been suffering from a hamstring injury, and was inactive for the Packers’ comeback win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

Burton spent the 2017 season on the Falcons’ practice squad after converting from wide receiver to cornerback, but was signed to the active roster earlier this month.

The Packers also signed cornerback Will Redmond to their practice squad and released safety Marwin Evans.