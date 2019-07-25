The Milwaukee Bucks officially signed guard Kyle Korver on Thursday.

The veteran guard was waived July 7 by Phoenix, which acquired him in a trade with Memphis, making him a free agent. Korver had been traded to the Grizzlies the previous day by Utah, where he played most of the 2018-19 season.

A noted 3-point threat, Korver has made 42.9% of his attempts from long range over his career. Last season with Cleveland and the Jazz, Korver made 39.7% of his 3 attempts while averaging 8.6 points per game.

Korver, who turned 38 in March, was an All-Star with Atlanta in the 2014-15 season, where he played under current Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

“Kyle is an elite three-point shooter who will play an impactful role for our team,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “In addition to bringing tremendous experience, Kyle is familiar with coach Bud’s system having played under him for three-plus seasons in Atlanta. Kyle is a highly-respected player and person both on and off the court and we are thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Bucks.”

Korver holds career averages of 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 1,174 games while playing for Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland. He ranks third among all active NBA players in 3-point field goal percentage and ninth all-time in NBA history. His 2,351 3-point field goals made are the fourth-most in league history.