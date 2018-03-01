PHOENIX — Milwaukee Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt is expected to miss two to three weeks because of a strained right shoulder.

The injury occured last week during a spring training workout. Vogt said he felt something awkward during a drill, but attributed it to getting back into game shape.

Vogt caught Milwaukee’s spring training opener on Friday. He got an MRI after discomfort lingered through the weekend, and the test revealed a strain.

“The soreness kind of crept up and it got to a point where I had to stop throwing,” Vogt said Wednesday. “I’m thankful that it’s not something more serious than just a strain.”

The 27-year-old hit .254 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs in 45 games after he was claimed off waivers from Oakland. He missed nearly a month during the season with a sprained left knee and had surgery in the offseason on his right elbow.

Vogt agreed to a $3,065,000, one-year contract that is not guaranteed and arrived at camp prepared to compete with Jett Bandy for a roster spot behind likely starter Manny Pina.

Baserunners were successful on 27 of 28 stolen base attempts against Vogt last season. Vogt focused much of his preparation during the offseason and spring training on adjusting his arm slot and used weighted balls to improve arm strength.

“He’s frustrated but he knows what’s in front of him so hopefully he can get back and still have time to get ready,” manager Craig Counsell said.

NOTES: Ryan Braun made his first-ever start at first base and got tested early. He had to go full extension to haul in a wide throw from Jhoulys Chacin on Steven Duggar’s leadoff single, then found himself involved in a rundown later in the inning. Braun played four innings of the game that ended with a 10-all tie with the Giants. “He was able to get some action right off the bat,” Counsell said. “It was a real positive experience for his first day.” … RHP Jimmy Nelson (shoulder) has taken part in all workouts this spring and throwing off flat ground. Nelson, who is expected to miss at least the first couple months of the season, won’t start working from a mound until late in spring training. “He started the throwing program before we thought (he would) and he hasn’t missed a day. He’s doing great,” Counsell said. Nelson had season-ending right shoulder surgery on Sept. 12, four days after he was hurt while diving back to first after rounding the base on a single.