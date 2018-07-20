Brewers reinstate Manny Pina from 10-day DL

The Milwaukee Brewers have reinstated catcher Manny Pina from the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Friday.

Pina was placed on the disabled list in early July with a left biceps strain. He last appeared in the Brewers’ 5-4 win over Atlanta on July 6.

In 59 games this season, Pina has registered a .227/.294/.376 slash line with six homers and 16 RBI.

Pina will start at catcher and bat seventh in the series-opening game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Miller Park.