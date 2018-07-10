MLB reports Brewers’ Aguilar leads NL ‘Final Vote’

It’s working, Milwaukee Brewers fans.

On Tuesday afternoon, MLB Communications reported Jesus Aguilar leads the National League “Final Vote,” a competition between five players for the final spot on the NL All-Star roster.

San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt and Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy rank second and third. The voting began Sunday evening and concludes Wednesday at 3 p.m.

1B Jesús Aguilar of the @Brewers and SS @Jeansegura02 of the @Mariners are your current leaders of the 2018 @CampingWorld All-Star #FinalVote. Voting ends on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Vote now at https://t.co/B3DJWKS3f0 pic.twitter.com/X9H9zgIXK3 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 10, 2018

Aguilar leads all NL hitters with 23 home runs. He also leads the Brewers in RBI (64), batting average (.305) and slugging percentage (.639).

Fans can vote for Aguilar by following this link.