“Nerd Power” is back.

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed infielder Eric Sogard to a one-year deal with a club option for 2021, the team announced Friday.

Sogard returns to the Brewers after playing in Milwaukee from 2017-18. After missing the 2016 season due to knee surgery Sogard batted .273/393/.378 in 94 games for the Brewers in 2017. He struggled in 2018, hitting just .134 in 55 games and finished the year at Triple-A.

Sogard revitalized his career last season with Toronto. In 73 games, Sogard registered a .300/.363/.477 slash line for the Blue Jays before being traded to Tampa Bay at the deadline. Sogard went on to play a key role in the Rays’ playoff run. He set career bests last year with 13 homers, 40 RBI and 59 runs scored.

The 33-year-old gives Milwaukee depth in the infield.

Sogard played 74 games at second base, seven at third base, four at shortstop and seven in the outfield for Toronto and Tampa Bay last year.