The Milwaukee Brewers recalled right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes on Tuesday.

Veteran right-hander Jeremy Jeffress was released, while fellow right-hander Aaron Wilkerson was outrighted to Triple-A San Antonio.

Both pitchers were recently designated for assignment.

Burnes last pitched for the Brewers on July 14. The 24-year-old has allowed 25 hits and 21 earned runs with 13 strikeouts and five walks in 12 2/3 innings during his latest stint with San Antonio.

Wilkerson, 30, hasn’t pitched for the Brewers since Aug. 18, when he allowed eight hits and five runs with two walks and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings during a loss to the Washington Nationals.

Jeffress, 31, had been struggling for the Brewers down the stretch. He hit a batter in two of his final four appearances for Milwaukee, and allowed three earned runs on two hits in a 9-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals last week.

He threw a season-high 37 pitches in 2 1/3 innings during the Brewers’ 15-14 loss to the Nationals on Aug 17.