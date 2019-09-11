Twitter reacts to Christian Yelich’s season-ending injury

We don’t have to tell you that Christian Yelich’s season-ending injury was a bummer.

Milwaukee Brewers fans everywhere reacted with sadness, not only at the prospect of Yelich being hurt but also the chances of a long playoff run taking a hit with him not in the lineup.

But the Brewers faithful weren’t the only ones whose spirits were dampened. Here’s a few selected tweets from current and former major-league players as well as notable names from the media regarding Yelich’s injury:

Big prayers out to my guy @ChristianYelich man. Hate seeing injuries, especially to unbelievable human beings. Looking forward to see you come back and continue that legacy! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) September 11, 2019

Be strong Yeli and I know you will be back stronger @ChristianYelich https://t.co/UfNG8KZLMJ — Miguel Rojas (@MRojasOfficial) September 11, 2019

Please take our kneecap. We don't even need ours. https://t.co/JM3Re4jd6f — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 11, 2019

Don Mattingly, Yelich’s former Marlins manager: "I heard that during the game. That's awful. Obviously, we all know Yeli and what kind of guy he is. You hate to see a player like that getting hurt down the stretch. He's stepped into a superstar realm.” — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 11, 2019

Injuries to @ChristianYelich and #josebaez are not only devastating to the @Brewers and @cubs. These players grieve for their seasons, & certainly worry about the long-range personal toll. Let’s remember, behind every injury that changes a betting line is a hurting human being. — Claire Smith (@MzCSmith) September 11, 2019