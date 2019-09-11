Twitter reacts to Christian Yelich’s season-ending injury
We don’t have to tell you that Christian Yelich’s season-ending injury was a bummer.
Milwaukee Brewers fans everywhere reacted with sadness, not only at the prospect of Yelich being hurt but also the chances of a long playoff run taking a hit with him not in the lineup.
But the Brewers faithful weren’t the only ones whose spirits were dampened. Here’s a few selected tweets from current and former major-league players as well as notable names from the media regarding Yelich’s injury:
Big prayers out to my guy @ChristianYelich man. Hate seeing injuries, especially to unbelievable human beings. Looking forward to see you come back and continue that legacy!
— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) September 11, 2019
Yelich pic.twitter.com/G6W0DuxU0E
— Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) September 11, 2019
Incredible last couple of years @ChristianYelich Get Well. #Brewers
— Jerry Hairston, Jr. (@TheRealJHair) September 11, 2019
Be strong Yeli and I know you will be back stronger @ChristianYelich https://t.co/UfNG8KZLMJ
— Miguel Rojas (@MRojasOfficial) September 11, 2019
Please take our kneecap. We don't even need ours. https://t.co/JM3Re4jd6f
— Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 11, 2019
Don Mattingly, Yelich’s former Marlins manager: "I heard that during the game. That's awful. Obviously, we all know Yeli and what kind of guy he is. You hate to see a player like that getting hurt down the stretch. He's stepped into a superstar realm.”
— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 11, 2019
Injuries to @ChristianYelich and #josebaez are not only devastating to the @Brewers and @cubs. These players grieve for their seasons, & certainly worry about the long-range personal toll. Let’s remember, behind every injury that changes a betting line is a hurting human being.
— Claire Smith (@MzCSmith) September 11, 2019
I feel really bad for @ChristianYelich for the terrible injury he sustained last night. He may be a rival my Cubbies, but he is a terrific player and a credit to baseball. I hope he heals well and can come back next year healthy,
— Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) September 11, 2019