Suter and Nelson return, Jeffress DFA’d as Brewers make bevy of moves

With rosters eligible to expand to 40 players Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers made a umber of moves to bolster their team Sunday, most notable activating pitchers Brent Suter and Jimmy Nelson off the injured list and designating reliever Jeremy Jeffress for assignment.

Milwaukee also recalled pitchers Jake Faria and Freddy Peralta, 1B/OF Tyler Austin and catcher David Freitas from Triple-A San Antonio.

Aaron Wilkerson and Troy Stokes Jr. were designated for assignment, clearing room on the 40-man roster for Austin and Freitas.

The left-handed Suter is returning from Tommy John surgery and is expected to be used n relief. While rehabbing in the minors, he didn’t allow a run in 16 2/3 innings, giving up just four hits and three walks while striking out 25. Last year with the Brewers, he was 8-7 with a 4.44 ERA and 1.198 WHIP in 101 1/3 innings.

Nelson has struggled to return from a shoulder injury which cost him the 2018 season and has been on the IL due to an elbow injury. He’s allowed 14 runs (13 earned) in 14 innings for the Brewers this season.

One of baseball’s best pitchers in 2018 when he had a 1.29 ERA and 0.991 WHIP, Jeffress struggled all season, posting a 5.02 ERA and 1.365 WHIP. Since the All-Star break, Jeffress had allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in 16 2/3 inning, a 7.56 ERA, with a 1.680 WHIP.

Faria, acquired from Tampa Bay in the Jesus Aguilar trade, has pitched in 3 1/3 innings for Milwaukee this year, allowing three runs.

Peralta appeared in 31 games with eight starts for the Brewers, posting a 5.41 ERA, before being sent to Triple-A, where he allowed four runs in 11 2/3 innings while striking out 24 batters.

Austin has played in 192 major-league games with the Yankees, Twins and Giants. He was hitting .333 with four homers in 10 games for San Antonio.

Freitas has appeared in 43 games with the Braves and Mariners. The 30-year-old catcher hit .381 with 12 home runs in Triple-A this year.

Wilkerson was acquired from Boston in 2017 and appeared in 14 games over three years with the Brewers, sporting a 6.08 ERA in 35 1/3 innings.

A fourth-round pick of the Brewers in 2014, Stokes has never reached the majors and was playing in Triple-A for the first time in 2019. He’s hitting .233 with nine home runs.

Milwaukee finishes a three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs on Sunday at 1:20 p.m. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Wisconsin.