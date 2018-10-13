Miller, Messner lead Badgers past Boston College

K’Andre Miller and Mick Messner each tallied their first collegiate goals as the Badgers opened the season with a 3-0 win over Boston College on Friday night.

Miller opened the scoring at 13:43 in the second period before Messner added to the lead at 4:03.

Tarek Baker scored an empty netter to seal the deal as Wisconsin improved to 1-0 on the season.