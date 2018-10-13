Miller, Messner lead Badgers past Boston College

K’Andre Miller and Mick Messner each tallied their first collegiate goals as the Badgers opened the season with a 3-0 win over Boston College on Friday night.

Miller opened the scoring at 13:43 in the second period before Messner added to the lead at 4:03.

Tarek Baker scored an empty netter to seal the deal as Wisconsin improved to 1-0 on the season.

🚨 @BadgerMHockey GOAL 🚨 K’Andre Miller tallies his first goal as a Badger. Watch on FSW+ pic.twitter.com/Ia28HMeBq9 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 13, 2018