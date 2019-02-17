Freytag, Dhooghe score in Badgers’ 5-2 loss to No. 15 Notre Dame

The Wisconsin Badgers settled for a series split after falling to No. 15 Notre Dame 5-2 on Saturday night.

The Badgers opened the scoring early in the first period with a goal by Matthew Freytag, but the Fighting Irish went on to score five unanswered goals, including three on the power play, to take a 5-1 lead.

Sean Dhooghe made it a 5-2 game with a goal late in the third period, but the Badgers could not overcome the deficit in the final moments of regulation.

Daniel Lebedeff made 18 saves for the Badgers while Jack Berry stopped eight shots in relief.