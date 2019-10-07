Packers Snap Counts: With Adams out Kumerow gets involved

Green Bay Packers receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison got a few extra reps Sunday with top target Davante Adams out.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t look his way often, but second-year receiver Jake Kumerow was also heavily involved during their win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The UW-Whitewater product was on the field for a season-high 68% of the Packers’ plays on offense, hauling in one of his two targets for nine yards. He last made an appearance on offense in Week 2, playing just six snaps in Green Bay’s win over Minnesota.

Kumerow, who appeared in five games as a rookie last season, got a shot during the final two games of the year, appearing on 63% of the offense’s plays in Week 16 and 84% in Week 17.

He had to yet to make much of a dent in 2019, however, appearing on just seven plays total through four weeks.

The Packers’ receiving corps didn’t have much to do against the Cowboys. Running back Aaron Jones led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards — he had seven catches on eight targets for 78 yards to go along with 107 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Allison led all Packers receivers with six targets but had just two catches for 28 yards, while Valdes-Scantling was targeted just four times, finishing with one catch for 18 yards.

More notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Right tackle Bryan Bulaga played all 74 offensive snaps despite missing the second half of last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

— Originally listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game with a groin injury, cornerback Kevin King picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before leaving with a knee injury.

— Despite his monster outing Jones actually played fewer snaps than he did last week, when he was on the field for 68 of the Packers’ 81 offensive snaps.

— Linebacker Blake Martinez and safety Adrian Amos were the only Packers defenders on the field for all 62 defensive plays.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (74) % Bulaga 74 100% Turner 74 100% Jenkins 74 100% Rodgers 74 100% Bakhtiari 74 100% Valdes-Scantling 70 95% Allison 64 86% Patrick 55 74% Graham 52 70% Kumerow 50 68% Jones 50 68% Lewis 34 46% Carson 24 32% Linsley 19 26% Vitale 12 16% Tonyan 7 9% Shepherd 4 5% Light 2 3% Lazard 1 1%

DEFENSE