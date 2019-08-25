Packers release former second-round safety Josh Jones

Josh Jones’ time in Green Bay has come to an end.

The Packers announced Sunday they waived the safety after just two seasons.

Jones was drafted by Green Bay in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft and played in 29 games, making 12 starts over the last two seasons. He recorded 100 tackles, including three sacks, and an interception.

Jones was slated to begin the season as a backup to former Bears safety Adrian Amos and reportedly had asked to be traded before the start of training camp.