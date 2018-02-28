Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says that the team would like to extend the contract of quarterback Aaron Rodgers “sooner rather than later.”

Gutekunst was asked about the two-time NFL MVP at the combine. He says that the team realizes it’s “not going to be inexpensive.”

Rodgers is under contract through the 2019 season following a five-year extension signed in 2013 that boosted his annual average salary to $22 million, making him the highest-paid player in the league back then.

The 34-year old Rodgers has since been passed by other players, including the five-year deal worth a reported $137.5 million that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to with the San Francisco 49ers.

Gutekunst says that taking care of Rodgers is a high priority, “and I think that should take care of itself at some point.”

Gutekunst is in his first year as the Packers GM after replacing Ted Thompson.