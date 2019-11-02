Badgers swept, fall 4-2 to Penn State
Sam Sternschein scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, as Penn State downed Wisconsin 4-2 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena, finishing off a two-game sweep.
More Badgers coverage
Wisconsin, which started the season with three straight wins, has lost three of its last four after splitting with Clarkson last weekend. The Nittany Lions cruised to a 6-1 win Thursday in the series opener.
Sophomore Jack Gorniak opened the scoring at 10:07 of the first period with his first goal of the season, but Penn State responded in the second, scoring twice during an eight-minute span in the middle frame. Junior Wyatt Kalynuk answered at 18:20 of the second, setting up a decisive third period.
Sternschein scored off the rush at 11:50 of the third for his third point of the series, beating Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff short side. Nate Sucese tacked on an empty-net goal at 18:28.
Lebedeff made 30 saves in the loss, while Penn State’s Peyton Jones made 25 saves.
Wisconsin visits Nebraska-Omaha for a two-game series next weekend, before returning to Big Ten play Nov. 15-16, hosting Notre Dame.