Sam Sternschein scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, as Penn State downed Wisconsin 4-2 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena, finishing off a two-game sweep.

Wisconsin, which started the season with three straight wins, has lost three of its last four after splitting with Clarkson last weekend. The Nittany Lions cruised to a 6-1 win Thursday in the series opener.

Sophomore Jack Gorniak opened the scoring at 10:07 of the first period with his first goal of the season, but Penn State responded in the second, scoring twice during an eight-minute span in the middle frame. Junior Wyatt Kalynuk answered at 18:20 of the second, setting up a decisive third period.

Sternschein scored off the rush at 11:50 of the third for his third point of the series, beating Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff short side. Nate Sucese tacked on an empty-net goal at 18:28.

Lebedeff made 30 saves in the loss, while Penn State’s Peyton Jones made 25 saves.

Wisconsin visits Nebraska-Omaha for a two-game series next weekend, before returning to Big Ten play Nov. 15-16, hosting Notre Dame.