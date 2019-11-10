Turcotte scores twice, Badgers drop 5-2 decision to Omaha

The No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers dropped the series finale against the No. 20 Omaha Mavericks 5-2 on Saturday.

Freshman Alex Turcotte tallied both goals for Wisconsin, scoring in each of the first two periods.

After a 1-1 game in the first period, the Badgers found themselves trailing 3-2 after two frames.

Omaha took over in the third, scoring a pair of goals in the first six minutes to put the game out of reach.

Daniel Lebedeff and Jack Berry saved a total of 37 shots combined in net for the Badgers.