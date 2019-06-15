Ausmus discusses Suarez performance on the mound in Halos 5-3 win
Video Details
“I thought this was his best start by far. He gave us a chance to win in the first couple. Obviously his very first start in Seattle we did win, but I thought this, in terms of pitch uses and efficiently and stuff, I thought this was his best.” Ausmus on his young starter continuing to elevate his game!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618