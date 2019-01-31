NHL All-Stars describe Drew Doughty’s play
Video Details
- Drew Doughty
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Kings
- FOX Sports West - Kings Weekly
- Los Angeles Kings
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
We asked some of the players at Media Day about how Drew stacks up as a chirper and what it’s like to play against him on any given night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618