HIGHLIGHTS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career night not enough in Demarcus Cousins’ Warriors debut
Video Details
The Clippers played without two of their top scorers Friday and despite big efforts, fell to the defending champs
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618