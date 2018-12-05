The NHL gives Seattle an expansion team as the 32nd team in the league
Video Details
Patrick ONeal and Jarret Stoll discuss the dynamics of Seattle getting a new team and even talk about potential names for the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618