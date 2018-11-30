Nate Thompson gets mic’d up, shares on ice experience
Video Details
- Edmonton Oilers
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Kings
- Los Angeles Kings
- Nate Thompson
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
We listen in on the best moments from Nate Thompson as he wore a microphone during the game against the Oilers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618