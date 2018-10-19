LA Kings Weekly Episode 2: Golf Cart Confessions with Adrian Kempe
Video Details
Carrlyn Bathe talks with Adrian Kempe about his strange movie theater habit, his pregame meals and more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices